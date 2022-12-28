BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re getting ready to graduate from high school, or want a little help paying the rest of your way through college, keep an eye out. North Dakota’s Dollars For Scholars program will be accepting applications for the coming school year shortly.

The North Dakota branch of Dollars for Scholars will be opening their applications from ND high school seniors and current college students, beginning January 1, 2023. A total of over $95,000 in scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year, each ranging in individual values from $600 – $2500. Every student who graduated from or will graduate from an ND high school may apply for the program, even if their high school does not have a local chapter.

In order to apply for ND Dollars for Scholars, all applicants must create a profile in the online student center, or update their previously existing one. Through this profile, students will be able to be matched with scholarships based on their personal information. In addition to scholarship searching, students can use this profile to find future opportunities from Dollars for Scholars at both the national and state levels, as well as their high school if the high school they graduated from has a local chapter.

The deadline for all applications for North Dakota Dollars for Scholars scholarships is April 1, 2023. All scholarship details and the online application are available here.