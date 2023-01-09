BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — Our carbon footprint is something that many people are concerned about — including farmers, ranchers and others in the agricultural industry. These concerns have reached the North Dakota Farmer’s Union (NDFU), which will be hosting the Evolution Ag Summit in response to the growing concern.

The theme of this summit is ‘The Carbon Conundrum’, and during this one-day meeting, groups from across North Dakota and nearby will discuss carbon reduction initiatives that can not only help limit emissions but also shape the future of agriculture and food supply chains.

The summit will be keynoted by Zach Johnson, better known as “The Millennial Farmer.” This fifth-generation family farmer is also a public speaker and vlogger who hopes to, according to his website, “become a national voice for agriculture, provide farmer-to-farmer education, and facilitate a collaborative conversation between farmers and the public”.

In addition to Johnson, representatives from ADM, CHS, Anheuser-Busch, North Dakota State University, Midwest AgEnergy, Bushel, and NRCS will be giving their own speeches.

“It’s important that farmers understand how they can benefit from programs and initiatives to store carbon through specific farming practices that help balance the atmosphere,” said North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne in a press release. “We’re connecting producers with industry leaders at this summit, so all have a deeper understanding of programs and carbon-reduction initiatives.”

The event will take place on February 21 in Jamestown, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Farmer’s Union State Office. To register for the event, visit this page.