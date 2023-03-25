CLARKSBURG, W.V. (KXNET) — A wanted fugitive in North Dakota has been apprehended in Fort Gay, West Virginia, after allegedly starting a fire on Thursday evening.

According to a news release from the West Virginia State Police (WVSP), at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers responded to an arson complaint in the city on March 23. While members of the Fort Gay Fire Department contained a barn fire, the WVSP were able to detain the suspect — 37-year-old Eric Taylor of Fort Gay. Further police investigation revealed that Taylor was “a fugitive out of North Dakota for a probation violation”, according to the WVSP.

Taylor has been charged with Arson in addition to the state fugitive charge, and was transported to the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville. Investigation into the event is ongoing.