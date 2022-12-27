BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The heavy storm conditions across North Dakota, (and the rest of the country,) have been tough on many people — but it can be even more difficult on animals who struggle to keep warm during the winter months. In cases where we come across an animal in the cold, some of us are tempted to feed animals, especially deer and pheasants, to provide them with a little bit of human kindness during these freezing times. But according to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, feeding the animals is a bad idea.

In a press release, the ND Game and Fish Department private land section leader Kevin Kading states, “the department does not promote winter feeding and does not have a winter-feeding program.” He continued by saying that, “We recognize that many people care deeply about wildlife, and it can be difficult to watch nature play out, but feeding operations, good intentions and all, can actually do more harm for wildlife than good.”

The truth is that supplemental feeding may occasionally benefit individual animals, but it doesn’t do much to aid populations in danger, and in fact is more of a hindrance than a help on most occasions. Feeding deer items that are “too hot” for them, like sugar and starch-heavy corn, can lead to a host of crippling and deadly conditions.

This doesn’t just apply to deer, either — hand-feeding any species during these cold times can lead to drawing animals long distances away from their homes, increased predation, spreading of noxious weeds, and increased chances of wildlife-vehicle collisions.

Furthermore, even those who do venture outdoors in the cold weather tend to stop when the storms and chills become too severe — leaving the animals who become dependent on hand-feeding stranded.

It’s alright to feel bad for the animals, but according to the department, some of that worry is misplaced. Although many of these wild creatures are exposed to the cold, very few die of starvation. It is to this end that ND Game and Fish promotes proper habitat development that helps to provide these animals with proper winter covers and food nearby. Instead of feeding wildlife, ND Game and Fish suggests that landowners plow open areas of grain or row crops to allow animals access to materials like waste grains, as these are the areas that typically melt first when the snowy weather recedes.

For more information on wildlife protection in colder months, visit NDGF’s website.