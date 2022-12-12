BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week’s report from the Game and Fish department focuses entirely on preparations for the next year — both in saving the dates for 2023’s hunting seasons, and saving whatever else you need to remember with their yearly calendar.

The first topic discussed in this week’s series of updates is the 2023 OUTDOORS calendar, which is now available for ordering online on the state Game and Fish department’s website. The calendar features full-color photographs of local North Dakota scenery and wildlife, as well as labeled dates for season openings and applications, sunrise-sunset times, and moon phases.

Aside from online orders, these calendars are also available by mail order. Anyone interested in the calendar may get one by sending $3 for each, plus $1 postage, to the following address:

Calendar, North Dakota Game and Fish Department

100 North Bismarck Expressway

Bismarck, ND, 5801-5095

This calendar was included in the December issue of North Dakota OUTDOORS magazine, so current subscribers should have already received one.

In addition to the calendar, Game and Fish would also like to take the opportunity to provide their best estimates for the opening days of next year’s hunting seasons in order to provide hunters with ample time to prepare. The current tentative opening dates for 2023’s hunting seasons are as follows:

Hunting Season Tentative Start Date Spring Turkey April 8 Dove September 1 Deer and Pronghorn Bow, Mountain Lion September 1 Sharptail, Hun, Ruffled Grouse, Squirrel September 9 Youth Deer September 15 Youth Waterfowl September 16 Early Resident Waterfowl September 23 Youth Pheasant, Regular Waterfowl September 30 Pronghorn Gun October 6 Pheasant October 7 Fall Turkey October 14 Mink, Muskrat, and Weasel Trapping October 28 Deer Gun November 10 Deer Muzzleloader December 1

All dates are currently not set and will become official when approved by a proclamation from Governor Doug Burgum.

For more information about the ND Game and Fish Department, visit their website.