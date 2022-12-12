BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week’s report from the Game and Fish department focuses entirely on preparations for the next year — both in saving the dates for 2023’s hunting seasons, and saving whatever else you need to remember with their yearly calendar.

The first topic discussed in this week’s series of updates is the 2023 OUTDOORS calendar, which is now available for ordering online on the state Game and Fish department’s website. The calendar features full-color photographs of local North Dakota scenery and wildlife, as well as labeled dates for season openings and applications, sunrise-sunset times, and moon phases.

Aside from online orders, these calendars are also available by mail order. Anyone interested in the calendar may get one by sending $3 for each, plus $1 postage, to the following address:

Calendar, North Dakota Game and Fish Department

100 North Bismarck Expressway

Bismarck, ND, 5801-5095

This calendar was included in the December issue of North Dakota OUTDOORS magazine, so current subscribers should have already received one.

In addition to the calendar, Game and Fish would also like to take the opportunity to provide their best estimates for the opening days of next year’s hunting seasons in order to provide hunters with ample time to prepare. The current tentative opening dates for 2023’s hunting seasons are as follows:

Hunting SeasonTentative Start Date
Spring TurkeyApril 8
DoveSeptember 1
Deer and Pronghorn Bow, Mountain LionSeptember 1
Sharptail, Hun, Ruffled Grouse, SquirrelSeptember 9
Youth DeerSeptember 15
Youth WaterfowlSeptember 16
Early Resident WaterfowlSeptember 23
Youth Pheasant, Regular WaterfowlSeptember 30
Pronghorn GunOctober 6
PheasantOctober 7
Fall TurkeyOctober 14
Mink, Muskrat, and Weasel TrappingOctober 28
Deer GunNovember 10
Deer MuzzleloaderDecember 1

All dates are currently not set and will become official when approved by a proclamation from Governor Doug Burgum.

For more information about the ND Game and Fish Department, visit their website.