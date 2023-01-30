BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week’s list of updates from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department consists of a brand-new state record catch, as well as a reminder to take a closer look at your next state tax form.

The ND Game and Fish Department has officially recognized a burbot caught in Minot as the largest in state records — beating a previous record-setting catch from nearly 40 years ago.

On January 3, Minot angler Shane Johnson caught a burbot 41.5 inches long and weighing 19 pounds and eight ounces from the Garrison Dam Tailrace. This beats the previous record of 18 pounds and four ounces, set in 1984 by Orland Kruckenberg, an angler from Hazen who was fishing in the Knife River.

The second order of businesses in the Game and Fish Department’s newsletter stresses the importance of new checkoffs on state tax forms. North Dakotans interested in supporting wildlife conservation programs, in particular, should look for the new Watchable Wildlife checkoff.

The Watchable Wildlife checkoff gives those interested in wildlife conservation opportunities to support nongame wildlife (such as birds) while also contributing to public wildlife programs. This is an easy way to contribute funds to these programs year-round. Direct donations to the Watchable Wildlife program are also accepted any time of year.

To learn more about the Watchable Wildlife program and view supplemental materials, as well as more information regarding the Game and Fish Department, visit their website here.