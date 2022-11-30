BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With a new four-year period beginning in May, it was once again time for the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) to be accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcment Agencies, Inc. (CALEA). And it did so, with flying colors.

In order to maintain accreditation status, law enforcement groups — such as the NDHP — must comply with over 350 professional public safety standards. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has held accreditation from CALEA since 1989 and has even received special recognition for being accredited for over 15 years in a row.

According to the NDHP, they were awarded the accreditation on November 19, during a Missouri conference hosted by CALEA. During the ceremony, Colonel Brandon Solberg of the NDHP proclaimed his pride in the highway patrol’s work.

“Our dedicated team members continually prove they’re capable of meeting the highest standards of professional excellence in the field of law enforcement,” Solberg said in a press release.

For more information about CALEA, visit their website here.