BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With the increase in fuel prices and the advent of alternative fuels, gasoline consumption appears to be on a slow decline– at least, when it comes to transportation. Overall gasoline use rates have declined by 4% in the first part of 2022, as many states are looking at ways to save fuel. Gas consumption has declined by as much as 19% in some states, which is a monumental reduction when compares to previous numbers. These changes, though, highly depend on the exact state we’re referring to.

While many areas in the US — especially the likes of the Northeastern states — have reported decreases in their overall fuel use, places like Wyoming, Montana, and North Dakota are still major gas-guzzlers. This statement is only proven by a study performed by QuoteWizard.com, in which researchers surveyed and studied changes in America’s driving habits.

In the study, QuoteWizard analyzed data from the Federal Highway Administration and the United States Energy Information Administration to compare motor fuel use with licensed drivers and populations in each state from 2019-2022. This process finished by taking the total amount of gallons of gas used in each state and dividing this figure by the number of licensed drivers and people to come to a conclusion. Changes in driving habits were also analyzed using information from a Household Pulse Survey from the US Census Bureau.

North Dakota is the state that used the 9th largest amount of fuel overall in the country, with small populations using surprisingly large amounts. It would seem that according to the study, larger and more open states come with more fuel costs. While states like ours may not have the same raw amount of gas consumption that many states on the list do, it keeps up in terms of gallons per person — and when compared to the overall population, still maintains a disturbingly high average. North Dakota is 9th overall in the average number of gallons used due to an extremely high amount of gas used per capita and driver, with 340 gallons of gas for every driver and 235 for every person adding up to a total of 183,465,000 gallons spent on the road over the previous survey period.

As we all know by now, however, the increase in gas prices has also been a major concern across the US. This is particularly an issue in states like ours that use so much of it. and there are many throughout North Dakota who are taking steps to reduce their overall gas consumption.

Of those studied in North Dakota alone, 48% of individuals have canceled plans for trips due to the high costs of fuel. Others have taken alternate methods to reach their destinations — 9% have begun to rely on public transport instead, and 32% either combined trips or carpooled with others to get the most out of every gallon of gas.

Overall changes in driving habits across the states have led to an overall decline in fuel consumption, and although some states still report increased fuel use, drivers are now using approximately 10,500,000 fewer gallons of gas daily than they were in 2021. This is enough fuel to take your car for a spin around the Earth…. over 10,000 times. North Dakota, unfortunately, is not helping lower this number — in fact, we’re the only state that seems to be actively raising it.

North Dakota has seen a 32% increase in the overall amount of gas used in the state, more than five times the state with the second-largest increase (that would be Florida, with 6%). The study finds that we’ve gone from 968,000 gallons used daily in 2021 to 1,278,000 in 2022, making us effectively the only area in the United States which has experienced significant increases in gas use.

There are certainly ways for the state to reduce its gasoline consumption — such as implementing more public transit, using carpooling or ride-sharing, and investing in alternative fuel sources such as electricity. The question is, would North Dakotans be willing to make these changes in order to reduce their overall fuel consumption? Only time- and future studies, we imagine — will tell.

To view the full study, as well as information and reports from other states, visit QuoteWizard’s results page.