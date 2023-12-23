BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Winter is a perfect time to enjoy cold-weather sports — but in many cases, those who seek to participate in them can have trouble finding places to do so in the warmer months. Thankfully, in the case of one of these sports, there are plenty of rinks where one can slip on their skates and hit the ice here in North Dakota.

As part of a study about the best places for winter activities, travel site Viator created a points-based index system that analyzed the number of ice rinks per 100,000 people in each state using data from Arena Guide and the United States Census Bureau. When these results were ranked against one another and assigned a total score, it was determined that ND is the best state for skaters to strut their stuff any time of year, thanks to a tremendous number of rinks per capita.

Rank State Total Ice Rinks Ice Rinks Per 100,000 People Total Ice Skating Score 1 North Dakota 41 5.26 9.90 2 Vermont 30 4.64 9.20 3 Minnesota 192 3.36 7.87 4 New Hampshire 37 2.65 7.10 5 Alaska 19 2.59 6.94 6 Maine 34 2.45 6.71 7 Massachusetts 139 1.99 6.17 8 Wisconsin 103 1.75 5.83 9 South Dakota 15 1.65 5.64 10 Connecticut 56 1.54 5.44

In total, the Peace Garden State is home to a total of 41 ice rinks — which amounts to roughly 5 per every 100,000 residents, and more than double the number available in Alaska (which has a similar-sized population). This is not to say that North Dakota’s skating supremacy is solely due to the number of rinks that exist throughout the state, however — the study also notes that the state is home to the Ralph Engelstad Arena, which is classified as a ‘five-star’ ice stadium. The arena received special recognition as the home of the University of North Dakota’s Fighting Hawks, one of the oldest and most successful Division 1 hockey programs in the US.

“From charming small-town rinks to larger arenas,” Viator states in a press release, “North Dakota offers an unrivaled ice-skating experience, making it a standout destination for those looking to explore what the United States has to offer for ice-skating fans.”

It is worth noting, however, that while North Dakota may be the single best state for ice skating, it does not appear on Viator’s list. To view the full study about the best states to visit for winter adventures –including visuals and additional information — visit this page on Viator’s website.