BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Are you looking for a career in the marketing industry? As it happens, you might be in the right place.

A recent study performed by Rank Tracker identified the approximate number of marketing jobs (both marketing manager and executives), as well as the number per 100,000 people in the state. When measured against the rest of the US, North Dakota displayed surprisingly high results — the 6th best overall — with a surprising number of active marketers and a large number of marketing jobs per 100,000 people.

A list of the top ten best states for a marketing career is below.

Rank State Job Count (Marketing manager/executive) Jobs per 100,000 people 1 Delaware 16,213 1,608 2 Wyoming 6,157 1,062 3 Vermont 6,761 1,046 4 South Dakota 8,967 995 5 Montana 10,869 985 6 North Dakota 7,481 935 7 Alaska 6,273 850 8 Massachusetts 59,093 829 9 Rhode Island 8,683 785 10 New Hampshire 10,782 776 Table of top ten best states for a marketing career.

It would seem that the northern United States possesses the most potential for marketing careers: southern states don’t make an appearance on the chart until 22nd place (Georgia). The average salary of a marketing manager in the US (about $153,440 according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“When you look at the sheer number of job openings across the country it’s amazing to see how much the marketing industry is flourishing right now,” said a spokesperson for Rank Tracker in a press release. “This kind of research offers hope for those who are already established in their career and may be struggling to find a new role. Each state has something unique to offer and seeking opportunities in a new state can be the perfect way to flourish. For those who are just starting out in their marketing career, there are more than 591,000 marketing executive jobs across the whole country and counting. This is a really positive number of positions, and it is clear that entry-level candidates are in demand right now.”

More information on SEO group Rank Tracker can be found on their website.