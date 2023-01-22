BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In previous years, studies have found that North Dakota is a great place to start a business. But now, in 2023, those same organizations are strongly urging those seeking to begin their journey as an entrepreneur to look elsewhere.

Around 20% of all new businesses in America fail within one year, and the ones who do survive these days are constantly pressured by high inflation rates and an overall unstable economy. Even then, there are a few other reasons why these startups fail, including location and staffing concerns. These worries are especially prevalent here in North Dakota, which has been designated by personal financial website WalletHub as the eighth worst state to found a business. But how have we dropped so far in standing from one of the best states over the years (with many of our cities being the best places to start businesses in recent times) to one of the worst?

In order to determine this, WalletHub compared all of the United States across 27 key indicators of start-up business success, ranging from financing accessibility to the affordability of office spaces. When the numbers were reviewed by Wallethub, it was deemed that ND took the following places when it comes to different aspects of starting businesses. When compared to a median position of 25, North Dakota is below the national average in every category.

North Dakota’s Places- Starting a Business in the US

Average Growth in the Number of Small Businesses — 47th place in the 50 states

Labor Costs — 32nd place in the 50 states.

Availability of Human Capital — 49th place in the 50 states.

Cost of Living — 33rd place in the 50 states.

Percentage of Residents Fully Vaccinated Against COVID — 38th place in the states.

Arguably the best and worst positions for North Dakota’s small businesses come in the form of growth and financing. Despite the fact that North Dakota is one of the three states with the most accessible financing available to small businesses (tied with South Dakota and Utah), it’s also one with some of the lowest number of businesses being established. The reason is one that we’ve been seeing all too often in recent months.

While above-average costs of living and labor costs are understandable reasons for the drop in rating, the main issue here in North Dakota is a staff shortage sweeping the state. This doesn’t just apply to new businesses, either: in the past month alone, businesses in all areas of the state — including the BisMan Food Co-Op, Borrowed Bucks’ Roadhouse, and Crossroads have closed, with a majority of stores shutting their doors even back in 2022 (including McKenzie River Pizza and Pub) attributing it to a lack of available hired hands.

