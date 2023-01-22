BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Minnesota plans to run on 100% clean energy by 2040, but North Dakota has other plans, To prevent this from happening, a North Dakota group is spending millions of dollars in Minnesota.

In recent years, the Republican-led Senate in Minnesota blocked clean energy initiatives from happening in Minnesota. However, with the Democrats running both houses in Minnesota as well as the governor’s chair in recent days, clean energy seems inevitable in Minnesota. This is why North Dakota groups are pushing more money toward the pro-carbon campaigns in Minnesota.

The lignite energy council ( ND group that is pro-coal), in particular, is helping one Minnesota group — the Coalition for a Secure Energy Future — which is pro-carbon energy and carbon capture in MN. North Dakota money has been spent to help this group and Minnesota’s carbon base energy industries.

When asked about their support for the group, The Lignite Energy Council says having a green Minnesota to our east is not beneficial for North Dakota.