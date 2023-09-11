BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks — one of the most memorable disasters in American history, and one that even affected individuals here in North Dakota. And today, the state’s governing figures have taken the opportunity to issue their own statements regarding the event.

Earlier in the day, Governor Doug Burgum issued the following statement in a press release, discussing the sacrifices of North Dakotans and the importance of remembering the event, as well as showing appreciation for emergency responders in our area.

“Twenty-two years later, we honor the nearly 3,000 individuals who died in the 9/11 attacks and the heroic actions of the police, firefighters, and other first responders who bravely saved lives while risking their own,” Burgum said. “We will never forget them or the 29 military service members from North Dakota who have laid down their lives for our freedom in the Global War on Terrorism. To them, we owe a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid. We encourage all citizens to take time to thank a first responder, find a way to give back to their community, and display an American flag, remembering the renewed patriotism and unity that arose in the aftermath of that tragic day.”

In a Facebook post, ND Congress Representative Kelly Armstrong also expressed his own feelings regarding the tragedy, listed below.

“ Today we remember the 9/11 attacks and all of the mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, daughters, sons, friends, and fellow Americans we lost that day. We will never forget. “

Senator Kevin Cramer, likewise, stated these words in a separate release:

“Today, we remember and honor the 2,977 innocent victims who perished on September 11, 2001. In the face of true evil, the world witnessed courage, humanity, and kindness from total strangers. May we never forget the bravery of those who risked or gave their lives to save others.”

After the tragedy of 9/11, September 11 has been officially designated as ‘Patriot Day’ by the United States Government. As part of memorial services, American flags are asked to be flown at half-staff for the entire day. Americans are also encouraged to display their own flags proudly in and around their homes.