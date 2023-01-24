BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation (NDSF) has announced that they’ll be offering ten unique scholarships in 2023, but those seeking to claim them will have to move quickly.

The NDSF is a 93-year-old beef cattle trade organization that works to support the state’s beef industry through not only proper education and promotion of the livestock industry, but support the community through research, leadership, and offering scholarships. Currently, they have five major scholarships available that can be applied for. Below is a list of the qualifications needed to apply for each of these financial bonuses.

NDSF Endowment Scholarship — The Endowment Scholarship is given to a student majoring in animal or range science, pre-vet, agribusiness, ag communications, farm/ranch management, or other beef-related disciplines at an ND college or university. In order to apply for the Endowment Scholarship, students must meet all of the following criteria:

The student must be a resident of North Dakota.

At the time of application, the student must be a college freshman, sophomore, or junior majoring in or intending to major in one of the areas listed above.

Have an interest in North Dakota’s beef cattle industry.

Be a member or the child of a member of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.

Submit a completed application to the NDSF.

Have a GPA average of 2.0 or higher.

The Endowment Scholarship is currently not available on the NDSF’s website, so reach out to them at 701-223-2522 for more information regarding it.

Legacy Scholarship — The $500 Legacy Scholarship is given to a student who is studying any discipline and is interested in the Livestock industry. In order to apply for the Legacy Scholarship, students must meet all of the following criteria:

At the time of application, the student must be a college freshman, sophomore, or junior.

Have an interest in North Dakota’s beef cattle industry.

Be a member or the child of a member of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.

Have a GPA average of 2.0 or higher.

Submit a completed application to the NDSF.

Tokach Angus Ranch Memorial Scholarship — This $500 scholarship, honoring the memory of the late Richard M. Tokach, is another scholarship given to an individual majoring in animal or range science, pre-vet, agribusiness, ag communications, farm/ranch management, or other beef-related disciplines at an ND college or university. Preference is given to any students who have completed a bachelor’s degree and are pursuing graduate education or professional school. In order to apply for the scholarship, students must meet all of the following criteria:

The student must be a resident of North Dakota.

At the time of application, the student must be a college freshman, sophomore, or junior majoring in or intending to major in one of the areas listed above.

Have an interest in North Dakota’s beef cattle industry.

Be a member or the child of a member of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.

Submit a completed application to the NDSF.

Have a GPA average of 3.0 or higher.

Myron Wold Memorial Scholarship — This $1000 scholarship, created in memory of the late Myron Wold, focuses on students preparing to study agricultural majors. To apply, students must meet all of the following criteria:

The student must be a resident of North Dakota.

At the time of application, the student must be a high school senior.

Have an interest in North Dakota’s beef cattle industry.

Be a member or the child of a member of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.

Submit a completed application to the NDSF.

Have a GPA average of 3.0 or higher.

Be planning to major in an agriculturally related discipline at any college or university.

Jack and Vander Reich Memorial Scholarship — This $750 Scholarship honors the late Jack and Vander Reich of Zap, and is given to a student preparing to study an agricultural major. Preference may be given to applicants with an interest in rodeo and/or shooting sports. To apply, students must meet all of the following criteria:

The student must be a resident of North Dakota.

At the time of application, the student must be a high school senior.

Have an interest in North Dakota’s beef cattle industry.

Be a member or the child of a member of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.

Submit a completed application to the NDSF.

The deadline to apply for any of these scholarships is March 1. A full list of rules and downloadable application forms can be found on NDSF’s website under the ‘Foundation’ tab. For even more information on the scholarships, call 701-223-2522.