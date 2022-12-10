BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Home for the Holidays is an idea that we all know quite well, but there’s also something to be said for travel during the season. Many people take the opportunity that time off for the Christmas season provides to instead take their families (or themselves) on a relaxing vacation. Considering the climate of North Dakota, one would think many (including this reporter) would prefer to spend their holidays on a cruise down to the Caribbean — but as it turns out, cold European countries are popular destinations too.

When it comes to cold spots to tour, it’s fitting that Iceland comes up in discussion — so much so that Iceland.org, the country’s leading tour and travel management company, decided to put together a study identifying the European countries that people across the US are hoping to visit over the holidays.

To get the data, the organization used Google Ads data to identify the average monthly search volume for vacation-related search terms across each state for vacation-related terms related to the top 25 coldest destinations in Europe, based on their average temperatures in December. According to the study, here in North Dakota, our top five dream European Christmas destinations are as follows:

Rank Destination Average Searches Per Month 1 Iceland 2,370 2 Norway 100 3 Germany 90 4 Switzerland 80 5 Austria 75 Top 5 European Christmas destinations in North Dakota

It turns out that this trend is shared among the rest of the United States. Although Iceland still remains the top European travel destination for many, interest in other countries can also very clearly be seen. The top ten most-googled Christmas destinations in the coldest parts of Europe can be seen here:

Rank Destination Average Searches Per Month 1 Iceland 69,420 2 Germany 39,400 3 Switzerland 32,160 4 Norway 20,480 5 Croatia 20,470 6 Poland 15,370 7 Sweeden 12,760 8 Finland 8,480 9 Austria 7,720 10 Denmark 7,710 Top 10 European Christmas destinations in the US

Almost every state lists Iceland as the most searched-for state (except West Virginia, where Germany is the most searched). Throughout the US, Americans search for any words associated with Icelandic vacations an average amount of 69,420 times a month. This massive trend expands even to flight and vacation info, which are searched an average of 24,460 and 7,660 times (respectively) every month. As is fitting for the country that first introduced Christmas markets, Germany is the US’s second-favorite destination followed by the Alps (and chocolate) of Switzerland.

“Whether you are interested in festive Christmas markets, European cultural traditions, or snow-covered landscapes, Europe is the ultimate destination to visit around Christmas time,” states a spokesperson from Iceland.org. “This study offers an interesting insight into the countries that Americans want to travel to this Christmas. Iceland unsurprisingly takes the crown, as tourists are spoiled for choice with the country’s picturesque landscapes and scenery, with landmarks such as the Blue Lagoon and the Northern Lights.”

To learn more about the study and view everything the country has to offer, visit the tour and travel company’s website here.