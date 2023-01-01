NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a crash that resulted in a vehicle striking a pedestrian near Northwood.

According to a report from the NDHP, a Cadilac Escalade SUV, driven by a 59-year-old Northwood woman, was traveling westbound on Highway 15 approximately 5 miles east of Northwood in icy conditions. A Chervolet, driven by a 57-year-old woman from Emerado, was attempting to pull a third vehicle stuck in the north ditch while facing the wrong way on Highway 15 in the traffic lane. The driver of the third vehicle, now a pedestrian, was standing outside of his stuck vehicle. The driver of the Cadilac swerved right, attempting to avoid the Chevrolet, but failed to do so, glancing off the Chevrolet and then striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was injured as a result of the collision and transported to Sanford’s Fargo location. Names of the individuals involved in the crash will not be released currently, as charges against the pedestrian and the driver of the Chevrolet are currently pending.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.