BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One man is facing both serious injuries and criminal charges after a high-speed pursuit on Saturday night led to a fixed-object vehicle crash.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 11:09 p.m on Saturday, July 29, a Stanley police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 when the vehicle fled westbound on Highway 2 at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. The vehicle, while being pursued, entered a 45mph construction zone, where it failed to negotiate the reduced speed zone and left the roadway. The car then entered the median, and struck a steel bridge guardrail that prevented it from entering the White Earth River.

The driver of the Ford — a 31-year-old man from Conrad, Montana — was transported to Trinity Health in Minot for treatment, and is currently facing charges of Fleeing a Police Officer, DUI-Felony, Driving Under Revocation, Reckless Endangerment, and multiple weapon violations.

The crash currently remains under investigation.