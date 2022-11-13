EDINBURG, N.D. (KXNET) — A vehicle carrying six individuals crashed into a tree on Saturday evening in Walsh County, killing one passenger and injuring another.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP), at approximately 9:13 p.m. on November 12, a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Christopher Thompson from Grafton carrying five passengers was traveling eastbound on Walsh County Road 9, approximately four miles east of Edinburg. The vehicle left the roadway near the intersection of 133rd Avenue NorthEast, entered the north ditch, and struck the tree.

One passenger, identified as 48-year-old Jason Schatzke from Wheatland, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, Another of the vehicle’s passengers, a 57-year-old man from Halstad, Minnesota, sustained minor injuries. Thompson has been charged with Driving Under the Influence.

The crash remains under investigation by both the NDHP and the Walsh County Sheriff’s Department.