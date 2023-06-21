Anya (on the left) and Jordan (on the right) are the newest residents of the Roosevelt Park Zoo! (Photo Courtesy: The Roosevelt Park Zoo)

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A pair of the rarest big cats in the world will now be calling Minot, North Dakota their new home.

Jordan the Amur Leopard (Photo Courtesy: The Roosevelt Park Zoo)

According to the Roosevelt Park Zoo, they have received a male and female Amur Leopard thanks to the Amur Leopard Species Survival Plan. These big cats are currently listed as Critically Endangered, with fewer than 100 Amur Leopards left in the wild and only about 180 in captivity, according to the Philadelphia Zoo.

The Roosevelt Park Zoo plans to quarantine the pair (as is common with all animals coming into the zoo) but with the zoo’s new Amur Leopard Forest habitat, which includes multiple exhibits and holding areas, the zoo can manage the leopards separately in quarantine while also allowing them access to outside spaces.

The first of the big cats to arrive is a male named Jordan, who comes from the Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City, Utah. Jordan was born on Christmas Day, 2021, making him about 1.5 years old.

Anya the Amur Leopard (Photo Courtesy: The Roosevelt Park Zoo)

The other is a female named Anya, who was born on April 21, 2022, making her about four months younger than Jordan. Once the pair complete their quarantine, they will be introduced and share the exhibit space from that point forward

As for the Roosevelt Park Zoo’s current resident Amur Leopard, Clover (who has spent the past three years living in the tiger building and tiger habitats) the arrival of Jordan and Anya should definitely be a welcomed sight for the 13-year-old big cat.

Clover will not be introduced to the pair though, but will have visual access to them.

The plan is for Jordan and Anya to breed in the next couple of years, as they are currently too young at the moment.

Until then all three rare cats will be on exhibit and enjoying the zoo’s newest habitat for all park visitors to see.