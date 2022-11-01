MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Mandan police have arrested three juveniles and their 38-year-old mother after reports of a burglary at Moe’s Smoke Shop on the 3900 block of Memorial Highway in Mandan around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

According to the Mandan police, officers responded to a report of a burglary at Moe’s Smoke Shop in Mandan in the middle of the night on Saturday and found a glass door to the store had been shattered by a rock.

Upon investigation, police found a large quantity of vaping products was taken with video showing two persons were involved in the theft.

Two suspects were identified shortly after the burglary, and on November 1, a search warrant was executed at the Mandan home of the suspects.

Two juvenile males, ages 15 and 13 were arrested for Burglary and taken into custody. A 14-year-old juvenile female was charged with Possession of Stolen Property. And finally, the 38-year-old mother of the juveniles was arrested on drug charges.

A number of items taken in the burglary were recovered and the situation remains under investigation.