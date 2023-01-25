BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A teenage girl from Bismarck is being reported as a runaway after having last been seen on January 16 in Rapid City, SD at the Canyon Lake Park Campground.

According to the teen’s mom, the girl, Emma Huska, is 16 years old, 5’6″, has brown eyes, and brown and red hair. She also has a tattoo of a spiderweb on her hand, a septum piercing, and piercings on her tongue and gum.

Originally from Bismarck/Mandan, she had been staying with her dad in Rapid City since August.

If you have any information about Emma’s whereabouts please contact the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131 or the Sahnish Scouts at 701-893-6841.