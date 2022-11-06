MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Deer season has begun, and the North Dakota Game and Fish Department want you to remain on the lookout for poachers.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department encourages hunters, fishermen, and landowners who witness a violation to file a report with the Report All Poachers program.

Those making a report should note the vehicle description, including make, color, license plate number, and state-issued, as well as a description of the violator if possible.

The RAP line offers rewards from $100 to $1,000 depending on the crime, for information that leads to a conviction.

“If people are out this November and see anybody or anything that they think might be a violation of hunting or fishing or trapping laws. They should try and collect as much information as possible, don’t confront the individual or individuals that are there,” said North Dakota Game and Fish Department Chief Game Warden, Scott Winkelman.

Reports can be made directly to game wardens or other law enforcement agencies, callers can remain anonymous if they wish to be.