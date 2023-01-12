NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The U.S. Department of Interior has officially voted to remove the derogatory name from Squaw Gap, North Dakota, and rename it Homesteaders Gap.

According to the Department of Interior, the vote comes after a year-long process to remove a term from federal use that has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women. Noting that there are unique concerns with renaming populated locations, the Board on Geographic Names (BGN) sought additional review and comments from Tribes, local communities, and stakeholders before the final vote.

Homesteaders Gap is one of seven locations that received a new name including locations in Alaska, California, North Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming.

The list of all new names will be updated on the U.S. Geological Survey website to reflect today’s vote along with a map of locations. While the new names are immediately effective for federal use, the public may continue to propose name changes for any features through the regular BGN process.