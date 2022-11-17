NEW ENGLAND, ND (KXNET) — The Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center has canceled in-person visitation until further notice due to staff shortages.

The notice was posted on the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Facebook page Thursday morning.

As is the case with many other postings by the department on social media, no additional information was provided.

The Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center is located in New England.

Normal in-person visiting hours at the center are usually Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and weekends, according to a post on the women’s center Facebook page.

There’s no word on when in-person visitation will resume.