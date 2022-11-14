DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — As of Monday, November 14, Stark County has removed its most recent burn ban.

Despite the ban being lifted, citizens are still asked to contact the Starck/Dickinson non-emergency dispatch at 701-456-7759 before a controlled burn is started so that emergency responders are not dispatched for reports of a fire. Anyone who seeks to start a controlled burn must be prepared to give their name, contact number, location, and expected duration of the burn.

After the burn has been completed and the fire is out, the number must be called again to inform emergency services of its conclusion.

The Stark County Department of Emergency Services would like to remind anyone hoping to start a controlled burn that they must be physically monitored at all times. Once a fire has been started, those involved must not leave the area until it is completely extinguished.

In the event of a fire getting out of hand, it is advised to be as prepared as possible. Always having resources nearby to mitigate the fire (such as water, a tractor, diggers, and shovels), and having a phone to dial 9-1-1 is crucial to preventing even the slightest chance of an accident.