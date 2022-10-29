BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Auditor’s Office of North Dakota has completed an audit of the North Dakota Election System, and is pleased to report that it is very well-protected against anything that may come its way.

The Auditor’s Office’s review was conducted by a third-party contractor — Secure Yeti, who has worked with the Department of Defense in the past — in which key personnel and stakeholders in the election system were interviewed by Secure Yeti, and all voting equipment operations were demonstrated.

Vulnerabilities in every system are possible, but many of these are difficult to take full advantage of if they are observed and known properly. Although the audit of the election system reported six vulnerabilities, they were all deemed ‘low risk’.

For anyone to be able to exploit or manipulate the North Dakota elections, unprecedented interactions would need to occur, which is extremely difficult with low-risk vulnerabilities. As such, the Auditor’s Office has deemed that it is very unlikely that our election system will be fraudulently influenced.

“We looked at any potential weaknesses in the election system of our state that could be exploited by someone with nefarious intent,” State Auditor Joshua Gallion stated in the post. “The determination after extensive review from our contractor was that our election systems are incredibly secure across our state.”

For more information about the auditing process and to keep up with recent audits, visit the Office of the State Auditor’s web page.