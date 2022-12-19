BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When do you do your Christmas and Holiday shopping? For many of us, there are a few patterns that spring up in purchasing habits. There are those who are fully prepared for the holiday gifting period weeks (or even months) in advance, those who deal with their shopping a week or two before the big day, and those of us who scramble in the last few days after accidentally procrastinating picking presents. When it comes to relationships, though, new findings by couponing site CouponBirds have identified that holiday gifting between couples tends to lean heavily towards the third option.

The website decided to survey 3,150 people purchasing holiday gifts to find out just how many people are late to their seasonal shopping sprees. In a surprising (or unsurprising, depending on who you ask) turn of events, results found that panic buying is more common than one would expect.

Here in North Dakota, for example, the study found that 35% of men in the state (over 47,000) wait until Christmas Eve to buy gifts for their partners. This isn’t limited to the guys, though, as 32% of women also reported panic buying. Our gifting habits also reported a huge number of self-gifting in the state, with over half of us making it a holiday tradition.

Nationwide, trends have also emerged regarding holiday gifting between couples — many of which make us glad that it’s the thought that counts. Here are a couple of national statistics that show while holiday romance and gifting aren’t dead, per se, it’s certainly taken a different approach than many of us are used to. A few of the more jarring stats that apply to the nation as a whole include the following:

Due to high inflation, 52% say they will be spending less on their partner this Christmas.

24% of couples say they keep mental notes about how much their partner spends at Christmas compared to how much they spend on their partner, with an average of $141 spend on partners each Christmas season.

1/3 of all surveyed participants also state they will delay their partner’s Christmas gift shopping until post-holiday deals occur.

54% of survey participants suffer anxiety when choosing a holiday gift for their significant other.

Another third of gift-getters also state that they have secretly re-sold a gift their partner gave them for Christmas.

While many who adore holiday romance may be disappointed in the results, it’s important to remember that the idea of holiday gifting between couples hasn’t vanished….it’s just being done differently than before. As the seasons and years change, so do holiday traditions — and it would appear to include gift-giving to deal with surges in inflation. It would seem that many people are now finding other ways to make their partners feel loved over the holiday season. At the end of the day, isn’t that the point to begin with?

To view the full study by CouponBirds, visit this page.