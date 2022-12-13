FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — On December 13, Joel Alejandro Quinonez — a 34-year-old from Puebla, Mexico, appeared before Chief Judge Peter D. Welte at the U.S District Court in Fargo — where he was sentenced for crimes related to drug trafficking.

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, on April 21, 2021, Quinonez was deported from the United States back to his home country of Mexico. However, during the summer of 2021, he returned to the United States — and in November of the same year, traveled to North Dakota and started distributing drugs from local hotel rooms. During the case, Quinonez was identified as a member of “Tango Blast”, a Texas-based criminal street gang.

On January 20, 2022, a hotel room rented by Jamie Lynn Garcia that Quinonez was believed to be operating out of was investigated by North Dakota narcotics investigators — who seized three firearms, approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, and a total of $6,121 in cash from Quinonez and Garcia.

Garcia was previously sentenced to 93 months in federal prison for her role in the drug trafficking conspiracy on September 26 of 2022.

Quinonez was found guilty on charges including Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crimes, Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon, and Reentry of Removed Alien Subsequent to a Felony Conviction and sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, as well as four years of supervised release following the prison sentence.