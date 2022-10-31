MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — It isn’t the merry season in Minot without arts and crafts fairs, and thankfully, you won’t have to wait long for those — The Big One, an annual Christmas event in Minot, will soon be returning to the city.

This year marks the 47th annual instance of The Big One Art & Craft Fair, and it’s more than earned its stay: during this year’s event, over 350 booths and 200 individuals (including crafters, bakers, and artists), all featuring handmade products made by the exhibitors, will travel to Minot to take part in the show. Thousands will be attending the Big One to take part in purchasing handmade items, reuniting with friends, supporting local and independent businesses, and sharing stories of finds and experiences.

The Big One will take place at the North Dakota State Fair Center on Friday, November 4th, from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 5th, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Admission for the event is $5 per day. For more information on the Big One, visit its official web page.