NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — 2023 brings a new school year to North Dakota, but picking a place to study is often difficult for students hoping to seek higher education. The cost of getting a degree is often an extremely important factor to consider when making the choice, and many students find themselves choosing their college based on cost.

This helpful handbook from the Bank of North Dakota includes the overall cost of a college education and the available options, all to help prospective students decide what college is right for them.

In addition to colleges across North Dakota, the guide also includes the locations and costs of schools from neighboring states South Dakota, Minnesota, and Montana.

The following is a streamlined list of the colleges and prices listed on the most recent version of the 2022-2023 College Cost Sheet.

North Dakota Schools

School Resident Tuition/Fees Non-Resident Tuition/Fees Resident Total Non-Resident Total Bismarck State College $6,186 $8,788 $14,928 $17,530 Cankdeska Cikana Community College $3,950 $3,950 $11,100 $11,100 Dakota College at Bottineau $5,347 $7,613 $15,222 $17,488 Dickinson State University $9,118 $11,218 $18,058 $20,158 The Hair Academy $14,120 $14,120 $29,644 $29,644 Josef’s School of Hair Design, Inc. – Grand Forks $19,000 $19,000 $31,600 $31,600 Josef’s School of Hair Design, Inc. – Fargo $19,000 $19,000 $31,600 $31,600 Lake Region State College $5,436 $5,436 $13,636 $13,636 Lynnes Welding Training, Inc. – Bismarck $15,100 $15,100 $19,927 $19,927 Lynnes Welding Training, Inc. – Fargo $17,900 $17,900 $23,747 $23,747 Mayville State University $6,517 $9,775 $13,553 $16,811 Minot State University $8,508 $8,508 $16,788 $16,788 Moler Barber College of Hairstyling $8,145 $8,145 $9,000 $9,000 North Dakota State College of Science $5,580 $6,579 $13,450 $14,449 North Dakota State University $10,993 $15,647 $21,093 $25,747 Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College $3,870 $3,870 $11,520 $11,520 The Salon Professional Academy $18,450 $18,450 $24,434 $24,434 Sitting Bull College $2,005 $2,005 $5,530 $5,530 Trinity Bible College and Graduate School $18,216 $18,216 $25,974 $25,974 Turtle Mountain Community College $2,282 $2,282 $7,782 $7,782 United Tribes Technical College $4,482 $4,482 $10,982 $10,982 University of Jamestown $23,400 $23,400 $33,260 $33,260 University of Mary $21,062 $21,062 $30,400 $30,400 University of North Dakota $9,237 $13,856 $20,594 $25,213 Valley City State University $8,458 $13,442 $16,790 $21,774 Williston State College $4,483 $4,483 $25,952 $25,952

South Dakota Schools

School Resident Tuition/Fees Non-Resident Tuition/Fees Resident Total Non-Resident Total Augustana University $37,342 $37,342 $47,490 $47,490 Black Hills State University $8,763 $8,763 $17,265 $17,265 Dakota State University $9,633 $9,633 $18,297 $18,297 Dakota Wesleyan University $31,890 $31,890 $40,090 $40,090 Lake Area Technical Institute $3,433 $3,433 $12,593 $12,593 Mitchell Technical Institute $6,840 $6,840 $13,540 $13,540 Mount Marty College $31,500 $31,500 $41,550 $41,550 Northern State University $8,845 $8,845 $19,195 $19,195 Presentation College $24,282 $24,282 $40,517 $40,517 SD School of Mines and Technology $10,440 $14,340 $20,520 $24,420 South Dakota State University $9,299 $12,809 $18,586 $22,096 Southeast Technical Institute $7,440 $7,440 $18,245 $18,245 University of Sioux Falls $9,970 $9,970 $19,060 $19,060 University of South Dakota $9,432 $12,942 $18,856 $22,366 Western Dakota Technical Insitute $8,580 $8,580 $18,580 $18,580

Montana Schools

School Resident Tuition/Fees Non-Resident Tuition/Fees Resident Total Non-Resident Total Carroll College $37,828 $37,828 $49,410 $49,410 Dawson Community College $6,076 $8,758 $13,516 $16,198 Gallatin College $1,827 $7,109 $14,577 $19,859 Great Falls College MSU $3,532 $11,334 $14,364 $22,166 Helena College- University of Montana $3,423 $9,516 $13,606 $19,699 Miles Community College $3,120 $3,120 $11,200 $11,200 Missoula College $4,184 $16,354 $17,024 $29,194 Montana State University – Billings $6,680 $11,440 $15,810 $20,570 Montana State University – Bozeman $7,726 $29,602 $20,476 $42,352 Montana State University – Northern $6,180 $19,628 $15,280 $28,368 Montana Technological University $7,580 $23,210 $19,641 $35,271 Rocky Mountain College $32,252 $32,252 $42,772 $42,772 University of Montana – Missoula $7,720 $29,622 $20,560 $42,462 University of Montana – Western $2,938 $8,842 $12,176 $18,080 University of Providence $27,456 $27,456 $33,796 $33,796

Minnesota Schools

School Resident Tuition/Fees Non-Resident Tuition/Fees Resident Total Non-Resident Total College of St. Benedict $52,108 $52,108 $65,030 $65,030 College of St. Scholastica $39,410 $39,410 $51,576 $51,576 Concordia College $28,916 $28,916 $42,686 $42,686 Gustavus Adolphus College $52,498 $52,498 $64,408 $64,408 Minnesota State Community/Technical College $6,054 $6,054 $10,396 $10,396 Minnesota State University Mankato $9,444 $10,316 $21,092 $21,964 Minnesota State University Moorhead $10,164 $10,164 $21,404 $21,404 Northland Community/Technical College $6,242 $6,242 $14,242 $14,242 St. Cloud State University $10,118 $20,002 $21,430 $31,314 St. John’s University $52.164 $52.164 $65,054 $65,054 University of Minnesota – Crookston $13,010 $13,010 $23,802 $23,802 University of Minnesota – Duluth $14,126 $19,516 $24,764 $30,154 University of Minnesota – Twin Cities $15,626 $34,556 $28,378 $47,308 University of St. Thomas $50,057 $50,057 $64,261 $64,261

Additional information, including the cities each college is located in, as well as individual prices of room, board, books, and supplies for each college, is available by viewing the full report. A downloadable version of the full cost sheet is available here.