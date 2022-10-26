NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — 2023 brings a new school year to North Dakota, but picking a place to study is often difficult for students hoping to seek higher education. The cost of getting a degree is often an extremely important factor to consider when making the choice, and many students find themselves choosing their college based on cost.

This helpful handbook from the Bank of North Dakota includes the overall cost of a college education and the available options, all to help prospective students decide what college is right for them.

In addition to colleges across North Dakota, the guide also includes the locations and costs of schools from neighboring states South Dakota, Minnesota, and Montana.

The following is a streamlined list of the colleges and prices listed on the most recent version of the 2022-2023 College Cost Sheet.

North Dakota Schools

SchoolResident Tuition/FeesNon-Resident Tuition/FeesResident TotalNon-Resident Total
Bismarck State College$6,186$8,788$14,928$17,530
Cankdeska Cikana Community College$3,950$3,950$11,100$11,100
Dakota College at Bottineau$5,347$7,613$15,222$17,488
Dickinson State University$9,118$11,218$18,058$20,158
The Hair Academy$14,120$14,120$29,644$29,644
Josef’s School of Hair Design, Inc. – Grand Forks$19,000$19,000$31,600$31,600
Josef’s School of Hair Design, Inc. – Fargo$19,000$19,000$31,600$31,600
Lake Region State College$5,436$5,436$13,636$13,636
Lynnes Welding Training, Inc. – Bismarck$15,100$15,100$19,927 $19,927
Lynnes Welding Training, Inc. – Fargo$17,900$17,900$23,747$23,747
Mayville State University$6,517$9,775$13,553$16,811
Minot State University$8,508$8,508$16,788$16,788
Moler Barber College of Hairstyling$8,145$8,145$9,000$9,000
North Dakota State College of Science$5,580$6,579$13,450$14,449
North Dakota State University$10,993$15,647$21,093$25,747
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College$3,870$3,870$11,520$11,520
The Salon Professional Academy$18,450$18,450$24,434$24,434
Sitting Bull College$2,005$2,005$5,530$5,530
Trinity Bible College and Graduate School$18,216$18,216$25,974$25,974
Turtle Mountain Community College$2,282$2,282$7,782$7,782
United Tribes Technical College$4,482$4,482$10,982$10,982
University of Jamestown$23,400$23,400$33,260$33,260
University of Mary$21,062$21,062$30,400$30,400
University of North Dakota$9,237$13,856$20,594$25,213
Valley City State University$8,458$13,442$16,790$21,774
Williston State College$4,483$4,483$25,952$25,952

South Dakota Schools

SchoolResident Tuition/FeesNon-Resident Tuition/FeesResident TotalNon-Resident Total
Augustana University$37,342$37,342$47,490$47,490
Black Hills State University$8,763$8,763$17,265$17,265
Dakota State University$9,633$9,633$18,297$18,297
Dakota Wesleyan University$31,890$31,890$40,090$40,090
Lake Area Technical Institute$3,433$3,433$12,593$12,593
Mitchell Technical Institute$6,840$6,840$13,540$13,540
Mount Marty College$31,500$31,500$41,550$41,550
Northern State University$8,845$8,845$19,195$19,195
Presentation College$24,282$24,282$40,517$40,517
SD School of Mines and Technology$10,440$14,340$20,520$24,420
South Dakota State University$9,299$12,809$18,586$22,096
Southeast Technical Institute$7,440$7,440$18,245$18,245
University of Sioux Falls$9,970$9,970$19,060$19,060
University of South Dakota$9,432$12,942$18,856$22,366
Western Dakota Technical Insitute$8,580$8,580$18,580$18,580

Montana Schools

SchoolResident Tuition/FeesNon-Resident Tuition/FeesResident TotalNon-Resident Total
Carroll College$37,828$37,828$49,410$49,410
Dawson Community College$6,076$8,758$13,516$16,198
Gallatin College$1,827$7,109$14,577$19,859
Great Falls College MSU$3,532$11,334$14,364$22,166
Helena College- University of Montana$3,423$9,516$13,606$19,699
Miles Community College$3,120$3,120$11,200$11,200
Missoula College$4,184$16,354$17,024$29,194
Montana State University – Billings$6,680$11,440$15,810$20,570
Montana State University – Bozeman$7,726$29,602$20,476$42,352
Montana State University – Northern$6,180$19,628$15,280$28,368
Montana Technological University$7,580$23,210$19,641$35,271
Rocky Mountain College$32,252$32,252$42,772$42,772
University of Montana – Missoula$7,720$29,622$20,560$42,462
University of Montana – Western$2,938$8,842$12,176$18,080
University of Providence$27,456$27,456$33,796$33,796

Minnesota Schools

SchoolResident Tuition/FeesNon-Resident Tuition/FeesResident TotalNon-Resident Total
College of St. Benedict$52,108$52,108$65,030$65,030
College of St. Scholastica$39,410$39,410$51,576$51,576
Concordia College$28,916$28,916$42,686$42,686
Gustavus Adolphus College$52,498$52,498$64,408$64,408
Minnesota State Community/Technical College$6,054$6,054$10,396$10,396
Minnesota State University Mankato$9,444$10,316$21,092$21,964
Minnesota State University Moorhead$10,164$10,164$21,404$21,404
Northland Community/Technical College$6,242$6,242$14,242$14,242
St. Cloud State University$10,118$20,002$21,430$31,314
St. John’s University$52.164$52.164$65,054$65,054
University of Minnesota – Crookston$13,010$13,010$23,802$23,802
University of Minnesota – Duluth$14,126$19,516$24,764$30,154
University of Minnesota – Twin Cities$15,626$34,556$28,378$47,308
University of St. Thomas$50,057$50,057$64,261$64,261

Additional information, including the cities each college is located in, as well as individual prices of room, board, books, and supplies for each college, is available by viewing the full report. A downloadable version of the full cost sheet is available here.