NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — 2023 brings a new school year to North Dakota, but picking a place to study is often difficult for students hoping to seek higher education. The cost of getting a degree is often an extremely important factor to consider when making the choice, and many students find themselves choosing their college based on cost.
This helpful handbook from the Bank of North Dakota includes the overall cost of a college education and the available options, all to help prospective students decide what college is right for them.
In addition to colleges across North Dakota, the guide also includes the locations and costs of schools from neighboring states South Dakota, Minnesota, and Montana.
The following is a streamlined list of the colleges and prices listed on the most recent version of the 2022-2023 College Cost Sheet.
North Dakota Schools
|School
|Resident Tuition/Fees
|Non-Resident Tuition/Fees
|Resident Total
|Non-Resident Total
|Bismarck State College
|$6,186
|$8,788
|$14,928
|$17,530
|Cankdeska Cikana Community College
|$3,950
|$3,950
|$11,100
|$11,100
|Dakota College at Bottineau
|$5,347
|$7,613
|$15,222
|$17,488
|Dickinson State University
|$9,118
|$11,218
|$18,058
|$20,158
|The Hair Academy
|$14,120
|$14,120
|$29,644
|$29,644
|Josef’s School of Hair Design, Inc. – Grand Forks
|$19,000
|$19,000
|$31,600
|$31,600
|Josef’s School of Hair Design, Inc. – Fargo
|$19,000
|$19,000
|$31,600
|$31,600
|Lake Region State College
|$5,436
|$5,436
|$13,636
|$13,636
|Lynnes Welding Training, Inc. – Bismarck
|$15,100
|$15,100
|$19,927
|$19,927
|Lynnes Welding Training, Inc. – Fargo
|$17,900
|$17,900
|$23,747
|$23,747
|Mayville State University
|$6,517
|$9,775
|$13,553
|$16,811
|Minot State University
|$8,508
|$8,508
|$16,788
|$16,788
|Moler Barber College of Hairstyling
|$8,145
|$8,145
|$9,000
|$9,000
|North Dakota State College of Science
|$5,580
|$6,579
|$13,450
|$14,449
|North Dakota State University
|$10,993
|$15,647
|$21,093
|$25,747
|Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College
|$3,870
|$3,870
|$11,520
|$11,520
|The Salon Professional Academy
|$18,450
|$18,450
|$24,434
|$24,434
|Sitting Bull College
|$2,005
|$2,005
|$5,530
|$5,530
|Trinity Bible College and Graduate School
|$18,216
|$18,216
|$25,974
|$25,974
|Turtle Mountain Community College
|$2,282
|$2,282
|$7,782
|$7,782
|United Tribes Technical College
|$4,482
|$4,482
|$10,982
|$10,982
|University of Jamestown
|$23,400
|$23,400
|$33,260
|$33,260
|University of Mary
|$21,062
|$21,062
|$30,400
|$30,400
|University of North Dakota
|$9,237
|$13,856
|$20,594
|$25,213
|Valley City State University
|$8,458
|$13,442
|$16,790
|$21,774
|Williston State College
|$4,483
|$4,483
|$25,952
|$25,952
South Dakota Schools
|School
|Resident Tuition/Fees
|Non-Resident Tuition/Fees
|Resident Total
|Non-Resident Total
|Augustana University
|$37,342
|$37,342
|$47,490
|$47,490
|Black Hills State University
|$8,763
|$8,763
|$17,265
|$17,265
|Dakota State University
|$9,633
|$9,633
|$18,297
|$18,297
|Dakota Wesleyan University
|$31,890
|$31,890
|$40,090
|$40,090
|Lake Area Technical Institute
|$3,433
|$3,433
|$12,593
|$12,593
|Mitchell Technical Institute
|$6,840
|$6,840
|$13,540
|$13,540
|Mount Marty College
|$31,500
|$31,500
|$41,550
|$41,550
|Northern State University
|$8,845
|$8,845
|$19,195
|$19,195
|Presentation College
|$24,282
|$24,282
|$40,517
|$40,517
|SD School of Mines and Technology
|$10,440
|$14,340
|$20,520
|$24,420
|South Dakota State University
|$9,299
|$12,809
|$18,586
|$22,096
|Southeast Technical Institute
|$7,440
|$7,440
|$18,245
|$18,245
|University of Sioux Falls
|$9,970
|$9,970
|$19,060
|$19,060
|University of South Dakota
|$9,432
|$12,942
|$18,856
|$22,366
|Western Dakota Technical Insitute
|$8,580
|$8,580
|$18,580
|$18,580
Montana Schools
|School
|Resident Tuition/Fees
|Non-Resident Tuition/Fees
|Resident Total
|Non-Resident Total
|Carroll College
|$37,828
|$37,828
|$49,410
|$49,410
|Dawson Community College
|$6,076
|$8,758
|$13,516
|$16,198
|Gallatin College
|$1,827
|$7,109
|$14,577
|$19,859
|Great Falls College MSU
|$3,532
|$11,334
|$14,364
|$22,166
|Helena College- University of Montana
|$3,423
|$9,516
|$13,606
|$19,699
|Miles Community College
|$3,120
|$3,120
|$11,200
|$11,200
|Missoula College
|$4,184
|$16,354
|$17,024
|$29,194
|Montana State University – Billings
|$6,680
|$11,440
|$15,810
|$20,570
|Montana State University – Bozeman
|$7,726
|$29,602
|$20,476
|$42,352
|Montana State University – Northern
|$6,180
|$19,628
|$15,280
|$28,368
|Montana Technological University
|$7,580
|$23,210
|$19,641
|$35,271
|Rocky Mountain College
|$32,252
|$32,252
|$42,772
|$42,772
|University of Montana – Missoula
|$7,720
|$29,622
|$20,560
|$42,462
|University of Montana – Western
|$2,938
|$8,842
|$12,176
|$18,080
|University of Providence
|$27,456
|$27,456
|$33,796
|$33,796
Minnesota Schools
|School
|Resident Tuition/Fees
|Non-Resident Tuition/Fees
|Resident Total
|Non-Resident Total
|College of St. Benedict
|$52,108
|$52,108
|$65,030
|$65,030
|College of St. Scholastica
|$39,410
|$39,410
|$51,576
|$51,576
|Concordia College
|$28,916
|$28,916
|$42,686
|$42,686
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|$52,498
|$52,498
|$64,408
|$64,408
|Minnesota State Community/Technical College
|$6,054
|$6,054
|$10,396
|$10,396
|Minnesota State University Mankato
|$9,444
|$10,316
|$21,092
|$21,964
|Minnesota State University Moorhead
|$10,164
|$10,164
|$21,404
|$21,404
|Northland Community/Technical College
|$6,242
|$6,242
|$14,242
|$14,242
|St. Cloud State University
|$10,118
|$20,002
|$21,430
|$31,314
|St. John’s University
|$52.164
|$52.164
|$65,054
|$65,054
|University of Minnesota – Crookston
|$13,010
|$13,010
|$23,802
|$23,802
|University of Minnesota – Duluth
|$14,126
|$19,516
|$24,764
|$30,154
|University of Minnesota – Twin Cities
|$15,626
|$34,556
|$28,378
|$47,308
|University of St. Thomas
|$50,057
|$50,057
|$64,261
|$64,261
Additional information, including the cities each college is located in, as well as individual prices of room, board, books, and supplies for each college, is available by viewing the full report. A downloadable version of the full cost sheet is available here.