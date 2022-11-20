STACKER — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in North Dakota using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percentage of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 10 count sites in North Dakota. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

#22. Sharp-shinned Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 13%

— #2. North Dakota: 10%

— #3. Idaho: 9%

— #3. Montana: 9%

— #5. South Dakota: 6%

#22. Red-bellied Woodpecker (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 86%

— #2. New Jersey: 78%

— #3. Nebraska: 77%

— #4. Ohio: 76%

— #5. Maryland: 70%

#22. Pileated Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Minnesota: 19%

— #2. Wisconsin: 15%

— #3. Vermont: 12%

— #4. Indiana: 11%

— #4. Indiana: 11%
— #4. Washington: 11%

#20. White-throated Sparrow (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%

– Average group size: 2.0

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 67%

— #2. Rhode Island: 58%

— #3. Connecticut: 56%

— #3. New Jersey: 56%

— #5. Virginia: 51%

#20. American Tree Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%

– Average group size: 2.0

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 13%

— #1. South Dakota: 13%

— #3. North Dakota: 10%

— #3. Michigan: 10%

— #5. Nebraska: 8%

#19. Cedar Waxwing

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%

– Average group size: 3.0

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 13%

— #2. Nebraska: 12%

— #3. Kentucky: 10%

— #3. Minnesota: 10%

— #3. North Dakota: 10%

#18. Ring-necked Pheasant

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%

– Average group size: 6.0

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. North Dakota: 10%

— #2. Montana: 5%

#17. Mallard

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%

– Average group size: 14.0

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. North Dakota: 10%

— #2. South Dakota: 6%

— #3. South Carolina: 5%

— #4. Utah: 4%

— #5. Delaware: 3%

#15. Harris’s Sparrow (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 20%

– Average group size: 1.45

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 31%

— #2. North Dakota: 20%

— #3. Nebraska: 19%

— #4. Kansas: 10%

— #4. Iowa: 10%

#15. American Crow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 20%

– Average group size: 1.45

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 38%

— #2. Maine: 34%

— #2. Washington: 34%

— #4. Arkansas: 33%

— #4. North Carolina: 33%

#14. American Robin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 20%

– Average group size: 6.94

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 63%

— #2. New Mexico: 47%

— #2. Nevada: 47%

— #4. Kentucky: 44%

— #5. Nebraska: 42%

#13. European Starling

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 20%

– Average group size: 10.22

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 38%

— #1. South Dakota: 38%

— #1. Delaware: 38%

— #4. New Jersey: 32%

— #5. Iowa: 31%

#12. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 30%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 67%

— #2. Colorado: 64%

— #3. Nevada: 60%

— #4. Washington: 57%

— #5. Idaho: 55%

#11. Eurasian Collared-Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 30%

– Average group size: 1.88

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Utah: 73%

— #2. Idaho: 64%

— #3. Wyoming: 63%

— #3. South Dakota: 63%

— #5. Montana: 51%

#10. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 40%

– Average group size: 1.38

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 68%

— #2. South Dakota: 63%

— #3. Maine: 62%

— #4. Nebraska: 58%

— #4. Michigan: 58%

#9. Blue Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 60%

– Average group size: 1.57

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 96%

— #2. Nebraska: 92%

— #3. Massachusetts: 90%

— #4. South Dakota: 88%

— #4. Connecticut: 88%

#8. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 60%

– Average group size: 4.73

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Vermont: 81%

— #3. Maine: 73%

— #4. Wisconsin: 72%

— #5. Minnesota: 70%

#7. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 70%

– Average group size: 1.25

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. North Dakota: 70%

— #2. Connecticut: 68%

— #3. Vermont: 63%

— #4. Maine: 61%

— #5. Minnesota: 54%

#6. House Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 70%

– Average group size: 4.8

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 93%

— #2. Utah: 88%

— #2. New Mexico: 88%

— #4. Alabama: 84%

— #5. Arizona: 82%

#5. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 70%

– Average group size: 8.88

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 88%

— #2. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Illinois: 84%

— #4. Ohio: 75%

— #5. Utah: 73%

#4. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 80%

– Average group size: 1.21

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 92%

— #2. Massachusetts: 84%

— #3. Minnesota: 83%

— #4. Iowa: 82%

— #5. North Dakota: 80%

#3. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 80%

– Average group size: 1.4

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 93%

— #2. Vermont: 89%

— #2. Maine: 89%

— #4. Michigan: 86%

— #5. West Virginia: 84%

#2. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 90%

– Average group size: 2.23

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 100%

— #2. New Hampshire: 97%

— #3. Maine: 94%

— #3. Minnesota: 94%

— #3. Connecticut: 94%

#1. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 90%

– Average group size: 4.22

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Oregon: 93%

— #2. North Dakota: 90%

— #3. Washington: 88%

— #3. Iowa: 88%

— #5. Minnesota: 85%

This article originally appeared on Stacker and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.