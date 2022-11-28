FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is investigating a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Fargo, that led to a major traffic closure and the serious injury of two men.

According to the NDHP, on the morning of November 28, a call was received from the Fargo Police Department alerting members of the NDHP to the crash at approximately 9:02 a.m. Reports state that the incident began as a Jeep Wrangler traveling northbound on 25th street near 34th Avenue South had stopped to make a left turn into Casey’s gas station. While the vehicle was stopped in the left lane of 25th street and waiting for southbound traffic to clear, a northbound Fargo school bus failed to see the stopped Jeep and rear-ended it. This caused the Jeep to enter the southbound lane of 25th Street and strike another vehicle, a traveling Ford Explorer. The jeep then rolled onto its roof, and the driver was ejected. The struck Explorer entered the eastside walk of 25th Street before striking a tree.

The driver of the jeep, a 31-year-old Fargo man, sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported by ambulance to Essentia Hospital. The driver of the Ford Explorer — a 51-year-old Fargo man –was rushed to Sanford Hospital, also with serious injuries. The School Bus was operated by the Valley Bus company. The driver was identified as a 66-year-old Fargo woman, who was uninjured in the crash. The school bus had already completed its morning route at the time of the crash, and no children were on board.

25th Street was blocked off to the public for approximately two hours at the location of the crash. Charges against the driver and the crash itself are currently under investigation by the NDHP.