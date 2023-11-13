BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck city officials say the traffic signal at the intersection of University Drive and South 12th Street will be powered down and taken out of service all day Monday, November 12, for the addition of pedestrian crossing controls.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in all directions at the intersection, which will be treated like a four-way stop.

The signal will be back into service by the end of the day on Tuesday, November 14.

Drivers should anticipate congestion during this time. No detour will be in place.

For more information, you can visit www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.