FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Two male Fargo residents were found dead on the morning of Saturday, November 19, after what is believed to be an incidence of gun violence.

According to the Fargo Police Department, at approximately 3:17 a.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired within the 1000 block of 15th Street North. Upon arrival, officers located two Fargo men deceased, both with gunshot wounds in their bodies.

The deceased individuals have been identified as 27-year-old Kierre Davies and 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood. The FPD is actively investigating the cause of these two deaths while it awaits autopsy results.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the FPD Tip Line at 701-451-7660. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting the keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

This article will be updated as more information is released.