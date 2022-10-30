FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Two fatal crashes occurred on Saturday, October 29, in the southeastern portion of the state, taking the lives of two separate men from Minnesota.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP), the first crash, a single-vehicle motorcycle accident, took place at roughly 1:43 p.m. on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo. The individual in question (a 38-year-old man from Byron, MN) — was riding a motorcycle when he exited a private parking lot, entered Westrac Drive, and accelerated while traveling eastward. The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a curb, throwing the operator. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

In the second incident, a two-vehicle fatality crash occurred at roughly 2:08 p.m. at the intersection of State Highways 13 and 18 in Wyndmere. According to the NDHP, a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old from Forman was traveling eastbound on Highway 13 and slowed down to make a left turn onto Highway 18 northbound. As it turned, however, the vehicle struck the front of a motorcycle. The motorcycle’s driver (a 53-year-old man from Breckenridge, MN) was thrown from the vehicle and landed on the roadway. The driver of the first vehicle was not injured, but the motorcycle driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the NDHP. The names of those involved in the Wyndmere crash will be updated when further details are released.