MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) –A crash at the intersection of Mandan’s Main Street and Memorial Highway Saturday involving a Mandan police car sent the officer to the hospital for minor injuries.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Honda CRV was traveling west on Main Street January 28. As it approached the intersection of Memorial Highway, it rear-ended the Mandan police car at a red light. According to investigators, the driver of the Honda told troopers he was on his phone, had his head down and was distracted when he struck the police car.

The driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Driving under Suspension, and Distracted Driving, and cited for Distracted Driving in a Reportable Crash.

The police officer was taken to St. Alexius, treated for minor injuries and released.