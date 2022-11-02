FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A two-vehicle crash in Fargo on Wednesday afternoon resulted in a young man receiving serious, life-threatening injuries.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 40th Avenue South, while an SUV, driven by a 15-year-old Fargo female and carrying three passengers, was turning left to go from 66th Street South.

The motorcycle struck the front left corner of the SUV, and the motorcycle’s rider — an 18-year-old male from West Fargo — was thrown from his vehicle and landed on the roadway. He was then rushed to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The names of the SUV’s juvenile driver and passengers will not be released.