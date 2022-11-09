Attorney Edward Greim gives oral arguments to the state Supreme Court on Friday on a term limits ballot measure.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The national group behind term limit efforts across the U.S. is congratulating North Dakota following its vote Tuesday to approve a term limits amendment to the North Dakota Constitution.

Measure 1, which passed with 63 percent approval of the voters, limits the governor to two terms in office and members of the state legislature to eight total years of service.

The measure is not retroactive, meaning the term limits begin counting years of service after the amendment is added to the state constitution.

The intiated measure was proposed by North Dakota for Term Limits, a statewide offshoot of the national US Term Limits organization.

“I want to congratulate North Dakota for Term Limits in getting state term limits passed in North Dakota,” said Executive Director of U.S. Term Limits Nick Tomboulides in a press release. “North Dakota voters demonstrated overwhelmingly that they are tired of political games and career politicians. In passing Ballot Measure 1, they again took power back into their own hands and away from the special interests.”

Petitions for a term limits measure in North Dakota were initially rejected by the Secretary of State’s office earlier this year. At that time, Secretary of State Al Jaeger disqualified all but around 17,000 submitted signatures after he said there were too many signs of fraud in the petitions.

The backers of the measure disagreed and took the issue to the North Dakota Supreme Court. In September, the court ruled the Secretary of State misapplied state law in rejecting the petitions in question and the measure was restored to the November General Election ballot.

