BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With the advent of large ships, smart cars, and airplanes, there have never been so many ways to get to where you want to go. But as staff shortages, weather conditions, and technical problems grow, many people seeking to travel have decided that they’d rather hit the road than take their chances in the air.

During a survey to uncover just how much this sentiment is alive, Family Destinations Guide surveyed 3,000 individuals across the United States by asking them the following question: “How far would you be prepared to drive to your chosen destination, rather than fly for one hour?“

In North Dakota, at least, it was determined that travelers would rather drive for five and a half hours rather than take their chances with a one-hour flight. Surprisingly, this was on the lower end of the surveyed state results — with many surveyed travelers opting for six, seven, or eight-hour drives instead. The longest drive to avoid a flight comes from Montana, who would opt to hit the road for 11.5 hours rather than the skies for one.

In addition to their desire to drive over flying, the guide found that almost half of all travelers (48%, to be exact) state they are avoiding air travel by any means until the recent issues with airport delays and flights are fixed. This is even an idea that seems to be carrying over to the summer, too — 74% of the population also said that they’re more likely to make their vacation a road trip over the summer instead of flying somewhere.

It’s worth noting, however, that these decisions appear to not concern the cost as much as expected. Over half of the surveyed population also stated they wouldn’t be opposed to paying extra for a plane ride if it meant there was a 100% guarantee the flight would be on time. Of everyone who expressed a desire to spend more for an undelayed flight, travelers stated they would pay 32% more than the standard ticket price (which amounts to $127 compared to an average flight’s cost).

As these results would imply, the issue isn’t exactly with the method of travel itself: it’s the disastrous surge of cancelations and delays that gets people irked. When asked to rate their frustrations with travel disruptions, the average respondent gave a response of 8/10.

“The current flight disruptions will likely continue through the rest of the year,” explained FamilyDestinationsGuide’s Editor-in-Chief Rose Ackerman, “so it might be wise to consider planning your trip by car instead of air. While flying might be faster in theory, the freedom and flexibility of hitting the open road in a car can allow for a more personal and memorable travel experience.”

To view an interactive map showing how far residents across the United States would drive to avoid flight troubles, visit this page on Family Destinations Guide’s website.