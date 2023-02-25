MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of the hospital each year.

CPR Classes are offered in-person and online throughout our state. these classes only take a few hours, and can lead to lives being saved. In these classes, you’ll learn to perform CPR with both your hands and rescue breaths, as well as how to administer a shock from an AED machine. Learning these simple skills can make the difference between life and death.

“It can happen anywhere,” stated Certified CPR Instructor Michael Sian. “I myself have personally had to use CPR and first aid — not only in my old job in law enforcement, but in the civilian world. It can help save someone’s life. We in the medical field believe that the earlier you can get on someone’s chest and begin compression, the higher probability of survival there is.”

According to the American Heart Association, if CPR is performed immediately, it can double or triple the chance of survival from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.