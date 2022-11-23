BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, many people are scrambling to create the perfect dishes to bring the family together — and according to search results, there are a few new, old, and alternative meals making their way to the dinner table.

If you’re stuck for ideas or want something new on the menu, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Food sensitivity specialists at YorkTest analyzed Google US search data in every state to determine the most searched dishes that’ll be served up at Thanksgiving meals across the USA.

In terms of the entire country, a strange unexpected dish has risen in the ranks as a staple of the Thanksgiving season: baked brie cheese. Formerly a party dish, many people see it as the perfect way to welcome back family for the holidays — and the most popular recipe searched up, according to ten states. Other major dishes that showed appetite increases include stuffed butternut squash, corn casserole, and turkey soup — the last of which showed the single largest increase in searches (Rhode Island’s desire for turkey soup has increased a whopping 400% since 2021).

When it comes to North Dakota, the state has one of the overall highest numbers of new recipes being hunted down: three dishes tied as those with the most increased search results in 100% each. Baked brie once again has riled up interest here, but two other old Thanksgiving classics — baked ham and sweet potato pie — have also sprung up to double search levels.

The main takeaways from the study are simple: people are looking for more vegetarian and side dishes or creative ways to get rid of leftovers. Before you put on your chef’s hat, though, Yorktest reminds you to take the food sensitivities and tastes of your guests into account when coming up with a Thanksgiving menu.

“Baked brie is a great party centerpiece, however, considering around 65% of the global population is intolerant to lactose, this popular recipe may well leave you unable to get your party hat on,” said nutritionist Karri Ferraioli in a press release. “To avoid any discomfort this Thanksgiving, we suggest doing a Food Sensitivity Test to see what food you can get stuck into without getting weighed down. Traditionally, Thanksgiving is a very turkey-focussed celebration, so it’s great to see a rising appreciation for vegetarian and vegan recipes across the nation – butternut squash is a great source of antioxidants, including vitamin C and vitamin E. Using leftovers for turkey soup is a great way to ensure you have healthy and nutrient-rich lunches prepared for the week after Thanksgiving.”

Depending on the recipe, you may not even need to go searching for a recipe: on our Cooking with KX segment, Kyara Brown has taken the opportunity to show us how to prepare a few of these popular recipes. Be sure to check them out!

What’s your favorite Thanksgiving dish? Do you have something new you’re planning to make this year? Be sure to let us know on our social media pages!

The full study and list of what dishes are trending in what states can be found on Yorktest’s website.