BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Wikipedia is one of the largest sources of public information on the internet — and although school teachers may disagree, it’s an essential part of research and fact-finding for many in their daily lives. But have you ever stopped to think of what the pages you don’t normally check — like those of your overall state or country — say about your area?

Crossword Solver, a website that focuses on doing exactly as the name implies, took to researching this — and in the process, gathered sources that chronicled their own encyclopedia of the most commonly used words in the Wiki articles for each city, state, and country.

Determining the most used words was a long process, beginning with excluding reference sections, as well as removing demonyms like “French” or “American” for countries, names of major cities and countries, and typical words like ‘and’ and ‘or’. The algorithm used to deduce the most popular words for each country, state and city evaluated how relevant a word is to a particular text in a collection, which enabled Crossword Solver to determine which word appeared and was the most relevant in each entry. It’s worth noting that the names of geographic locations (like mountains, islands, and seas), people’s last names, and the names of companies, political parties, and organizations were not included in the results.

When discussing the most common word on North Dakota’s page, it’s both surprising and unsurprising that the word in question is “Oil”. Given our booming industrial sectors, it’s no wonder. Curiously enough, the study also delved deeper into state search results to find out the most common state outside of our own in North Dakota, and it too is both expected and not. The state that’s most commonly mentioned in our article is Missouri, probably due to the importance of the Missouri River in our daily lives. The study even extends to the country that’s mentioned in the USA’s article, where China makes the most frequent appearances. This is mutual, with 16 other countries (including China) featuring our name the most often in their own Wikipedia entries.

The idea of picking out the most popular word in Wikipedia articles extends not just to each individual country, but the rest of the world — including the ones directly to the north and south of us. In the case of the whole United States, the top word is ‘native’, which is mentioned 22 times. This is hardly many, though, when compared to our neighbors — Mexico’s top word (‘indigenous’) appears 66 times, the second largest after Canada (whose top word is ‘percent’).

With this information, one usually has to wonder: why is it that so many places have such different terms as the ones most often listed? The answer here boils down to a simple idea of the term and its importance in the history of the location. Usually, the countries who list us as the most common country, for instance, have a long period of history with the USA — most notably Pacific and Caribbean islands as well as Liberia, China, and France. The same applies to states and cities- like Kentucky’s main word ‘bluegrass’ being not only a region and a useful grass but also a famous genre of music.

Although it may not have any real effect on our own life, it’s interesting to see what the world thinks of when they first picture our state. Wikipedia is a powerful tool that many use to get their first looks at topics across all of humanity’s learning. The words we choose to represent ourselves carry power, and if we want to be known for our natural resources, all signs indicate we’re doing things right.

For the complete study of the most-used words on Wikipedia — not just for the country, but across the entire world — visit this page on Crossword Solver’s website.