BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Details remain sketchy at this time, but Bismarck Police report a woman was apparently struck and killed by a train December 29 as she was walking along the tracks.

Police responded to the scene around 11:45 p.m., at 200 Airport Road and East Front Avenue.

No other details are available at this time. Authorities are withholding the woman’s identity as they try to locate her next of kin.