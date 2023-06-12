BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Several people gathered at the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry on Monday waiting to receive food.

“It’s busy all year,” said pantry representative Pat Jergenson. “I don’t think seasons make a difference, except for if the weather is bad for access.”

In addition to the frequent business, there has been an increase in people coming to the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry — and not all of them are familiar faces.

“And a lot of new clients, not just old clients,” Jergenson clarified. “We do keep track when people come, and we are seeing a lot of new ones.”

Those with the food pantry say the increase in new clients is likely due to inflation.

“We’ve all seen an increase in grocery costs,” Jergenson stated. “You don’t get much for your dollar anymore.”

Much like many food pantries in the area, the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry is strictly run by volunteers and relies completely on donations. However, while people have been giving plenty, there are certain items that the pantry is running low on.

“We are all donations,” Jergenson stated, “financially and with food. We have been very very lucky. We just had a couple who donated $2,000 worth of food so that helped us. Spaghetti noodles and sauce, we are low, on but anything we have goes. So, if someone has macaroni and cheese, whatever, we take it and we make good use of it.”

Jergenson says the pantry wouldn’t be possible without the help of all the volunteers, and he’s grateful for all the help they provide all year long.