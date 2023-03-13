MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As the mental health and drug crisis intensifies, there is an increasing demand for services in our state. In response to this need, an addiction resource organization is extending its services to rural areas in North Dakota, including Minot.

The Midwest Mental Health Clinic (MMHC) has partnered with the F5 project and is now opening its door to anyone and everyone struggling with mental health or addiction.

Providers and employees in the group have a special connection to those seeking help because they have walked miles in their shoes.

“I’m about a 22-time felon,” explained Minot MMHC Office Manager, Doug Gerard. “I’ve been in the North Dakota state prison four different times, and that’s all from meth and heroin addiction. It turned into a lot of theft to support the habit. The person that I am today and the person that I was then are completely different. Being able to help people before they go down that road, I think, would be an amazing thing.”

The clinic offers several resources starting at the very beginning with withdrawal treatment.

“We can get them on the subclade suboxone program,” Gerard stated. “We’ve also got different therapy groups they can get into. We’re trying to get everything under one location. We’ve also got car coordination as well as peer support specialists.”

The organization can see patients on a walk-in or telehealth basis and have connections to providers all across the state to start treatment right away. They also help find permanent housing and jobs, offer clothing and food donations, hold peer support groups, and more.

“You can’t expect people to get their lives together in a month, especially if they have no outside support,” stated Minot MMHC Case Care Coordinator, Racia Toben. “We want to help everyone, from the people that come from the white picket fence background to the ones who have been laid out on the street almost their entire lives.”

The center is located at 1829 S. Broadway. Walk-ins are welcome Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Call (701) 970-0288 to register anytime. Treatment is also available via telehealth. Insurance is not required to receive services, and patients will be seen on the same day.