NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — ONEOK announced it will pledge $150,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank to help feed children, seniors, and families across North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota.

“It’s very exciting anytime we can partner with organizations that are truly passionate about making a difference so we are excited to work with ONEOK once again,” said Jared Slinde, Communications manager for Great Plains Food Bank.

The pledge is enough to provide 300,000 meals to feed those in need. And the company has now given more than $300,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank since 2018.

“In a non-profit like ours a donation of this amount are really crucial to our ability to serve those in need,” said Slinde.

According to the Great Plains Food Bank, the donation couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It’s certainly a crucial time for us. There are a lot of individuals that are struggling. Our distribution numbers are certainly higher than any year we’ve seen prior to the pandemic. Hunger currently impacts one of six individuals throughout the state of North Dakota. Last year we serviced 138,000 individuals,” said Slinde.

The Great Plains Food Bank says hunger is a year-round issue. Though during the summertime, donations tend to decrease.

“We work in cycles. You know during the summer months we are concerned about the kids. School meals are not going to be available so we want to be sure that we can offset that,” said Slinde. “Our mission here is to end hunger together and we are so dependent on partnerships. Communities such as ONEOK is a perfect example of an organization stepping forward that has the means to give and they are passionate about making a difference

Great Plains Food Bank is always looking for volunteers. Volunteering is just one way communities can end hunger together.