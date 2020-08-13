Community lunch for those displaced Mandan fire

A Mandan business is lending a hand to those displaced by the Mandan apartment fire.

“Being able to be on the receiving end nobody wants to be there, but I am so grateful that they are. And they have been outstanding. The whole community of Mandan and Bismarck has just been overwhelmingly helpful,” shares Pamela Pixler, one of the displaced residents.

Kupper Chevrolet and Subaru decided to host a community lunch as a way to show their support to the 31 families displaced by the fire.

“We just felt very strongly to reach out to them and help them through this. Can’t even imagine what they’re going through. And this is just a small thing that we thought would be a contribution to help them out,” explains Terry Weszner, Executive Operating Manager for Kupper Chevrolet.

Out of the 31 families displaced by the fire 3 of them are employees here at Kupper Chevrolet.

When the staff heard about the incident they knew they had to do something to help out not only their own but the community.

“I don’t know. I guess I don’t really have words to say. It’s amazing! Honestly. And I’ve been employed here for three years. And I’ve had cancer and they’ve also donated and had a fundraiser for me,” shares Alyssa Keller, one of the displaced residents.

Each family was awarded a thousand dollar check on top of a hundred dollar Target gift card to help them pick up the pieces and to have a little help for a new beginning.

“For me hour to hour. Just getting through the day. Eventually going through that process of meeting with your insurance adjuster. Trying to find a little bit of normalcy. But the next steps are looking for an apartment right away,” shares Pixler.

The car dealership will continue to host a community lunch, every Thursday for the next three weeks.

It is open to the public with donation boxes for people to give as much as they are able to.

“We just feel very fortunate that we are able to contribute back and help them. As a business and a neighbor,” explains Weszner.

The donations collected each week at the meal will be split up and distributed to the 31 families.