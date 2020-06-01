United Way of Dickinson in need of assistance

The United Way of Dickinson provides many services to the community.

But lately the local non-profit has been feeling the effects of the coronavirus.

The United Way of Dickinson plays a huge role in the community by helping fund 15 local non profits and running about 10 of their own programs.

But with the economic concerns caused by the pandemic, all of that is being threatened.

“At first we were in reaction mode and now we’re in healing mode. We know that come July unemployment is set to expire for a lot of people, at least at the amount that it’s in. We know that is when we’re going to start seeing people in more need than ever,” shares Nichole De Leon, the Executive Director of the United Way of Dickinson.

Many aspects that keep the organization running like volunteers and donations are running low due to coronavirus.

“It’s going to look different, our volunteers are already a little nervous about getting out into the community and mingling with people. We don’t know how it’s going to look getting into businesses to ask for funding. We don’t know how they’re going to be able to respond financially in regards to giving back,” shares De Leon.

And programs like free through recovery, that help people transition back into society from the criminal justice system, are running low.

“My guys aren’t getting jobs. They’re losing their houses. The waiting list on housing is really high right now, so a lot of my guys cannot get on the housing list. So they can’t even pay their own cellphone bills,” shares Jennifer Gonser, the care coordinator for the non profit.

The united way of dickinson has establisged the covid-19 support fund as a way to help the families that are being hit hard by the pandemic.

“We use it to make sure families have food. That their utilities do not get behind . We’ve had a couple families where they’ve had utilities threatened to be shut off. And so we have prevented that,” shares De Leon.

The nonprofit has partnered with KX in the Putting North Dakota Children First online food drive.

