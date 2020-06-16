KX News and North Dakota E-Waste computers for a cause

by: Lane Henkins

If you have old tech and computer equipment collecting dust at home, Wednesday is the time to recycle it safely. KX News is co-hosting ‘Computers for a Cause’, along with North Dakota E-Waste, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Bismarck.

The computer recycling event is open to everyone, including schools, businesses and even personal home computers. The event keeps tech out of our landfills, and for each computer recycled, North Dakota E-Waste will be donating $5 to Community Action’s Backpack for Kids program.

“Mainly it’s computers which are desktops, laptop computers, cell phones and any computer peripheral equipment so keyboards, mice, printers. The only thing we’re not accepting at this event is TV’s or computer monitors,” said Co-Founder of North Dakota E-Waste Robert Krom.

And for those worried about the information on their hard drive, a shredder will be available at $5 per hard drive. Just make sure any data you want to keep is off the hard drive before-hand.

Bring your computers and other tech devices and accessories to 3007 Morrison Ave #1, Bismarck, ND.

