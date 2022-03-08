Tuesday is International Women’s Day, a day to celebrate the accomplishments of women around the world.

Fittingly, we are celebrating the accomplishments of women right here in our communities — and we start with one of our remarkable women, nominated by you.

Amy Artz is a woman who does it all.



“President of the Bottineau Figure Skating Club,” said Artz. “I run the summer rec summer programs, coach pitch and T-ball, I volunteer with the Dakota College at Bottineau Evergreen event, which is a fundraiser for academic scholarships, I teach Sunday school and I just pitch in wherever people need help.”

She’s also a substitute teacher for Bottineau Public Schools and was formerly a school counselor and on the Board of Directors for Metigoshe Ministries.

Artz says she gives back because being a productive member of society is a valuable skill.



“Many hands make light work and when we all pitch in, we can get things done more easily,” said Artz. “I also want to show my kids that everybody needs to do their part in this world, to make it a better place for everyone to live in.”

She was surprised to even be recognized for the work that she does.



“I don’t view myself as anything other than a mom doing what moms do,” said Artz. “Providing opportunities for my kids to be involved in things. Helping in my community where help is needed. I’m just doing the things that my mom and dad instilled in me to do.”

Something that could’ve stopped Artz from being involved, but didn’t, was her breast cancer diagnosis in 2019.

“I was able to maintain all of my things in life that are important to me,” said Artz. “All of the organizations that I participate in, while raising my family, and going through cancer treatments.”

She says although she is usually the one helping out, having cancer made her realize the importance of others lending a hand.



“Asking for help and receiving help is challenging, but it’s what makes those days a little bit easier,” said Artz. “So I learned to rely on other people.”

Artz has been cancer-free for two years and says her household made a promise to never let anything get in the way of their activities.



“Now we’re on the other side of it and it’s time for me to help other women, I feel, in their challenges,” said Artz.

She says she now sells Cabi clothing to help other women find their inner confidence like she found hers.



“For myself, I’ve had a lot of changes happen to my body, of course, because I had cancer,” said Artz. “So finding something that gives women confidence and helps them feel good about themselves, that’s why I do Cabi.”

Artz says connecting with people and building relationships is very important to her.



“You never know where a relationship will start and where something as simple as, ‘Oh I like your shirt.’ And then a connection’s made and pretty soon you’re helping a woman feel really good about herself on the outside,” said Artz.

Amy Artz says that laughing and finding things that brought her joy made the hard days easier when she was going through her treatment for cancer.